Anna University has announced the result of various undergraduate and postgraduate exams on its official website. Students can check their results online at the result website coe1.annauniv.edu.

The university has released the results of November-December 2020 re-examinations and April-May 2021 regular examinations. The result includes those of BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA and MBA programmes offered in the affiliated colleges.

Steps to check Anna University results 2021:

Visit result website coe1.annauniv.edu Click on the result link (Mirror 1 or 2) for Nov/Dec and April/May exams Enter registration number, date of birth and code to login The Anna University result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check Anna University results 2021.

The Anna University results will contain the name of the students, exam name, semester with subject code, candidate’s registration number and roll number, marks secured and qualifying status.