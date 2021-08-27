The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the e-admit card for the online exam for recruitment to the post of Executive. Registered candidates set to appear for the test can download their admit cards from the official website idbibank.in.

The IDBI Executive exam 2021 will be held as an online test on September 5. The exam will carry a total of 150 marks with a composite time of 90 minutes. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

Candidates are advised to read the exam instruction booklet available on the Bank’s portal or at link given below.

Here’s IDBI Executive exam instruction booklet.

Steps to download IDBI Executive admit card:

Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage and then click on ‘Current Openings’ Click on the ‘Call Letter for Online Examination’ link for Executive posts

Login on the IBPS portal using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The IDBI Executive admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IDBI Executive admit card.

The Bank will conduct a Pre-examination Training (PET) in online mode from August 26 to 31. The link for joining the training will be sent to the email of the candidates mentioned by them in their application, in due course. Candidates are requested to check their email for details.

IDBI has notified a total of 920 vacancies for the post of Executive at its different Branches and Offices. The appointment will be on a contractual basis, initially for a period of 1 year and this may be reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years, subject to satisfactory performance, completion of assigned mandatory e-learning certifications and availability of vacancies.