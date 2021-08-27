The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the result of the 2020Radiographer recruitment exam. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC conducted the written test for district cadre posts of Radiographer on July 4 (Sunday). The merit list contains the roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates.

Here’s direct link to OSSSC Radiographer exam merit list.

Steps to check OSSSC Radiographer exam result:

Visit official website osssc.gov.in Login into your account using username/registration number and password Click on the OSSSC result link Check result and take a printout.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 200 cadre posts of Radiographer on a contractual basis in various district establishments. The application process was conducted in January and February this year.