Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will today, August 28, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice in various disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on IOCL’s official website iocl.com upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 480 posts.

“Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune “Global 500” Company, as a measure of Skill Building Initiative for the Nation, proposes to engage Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana),” reads the official notice.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the written test is scheduled to be conducted on September 19, 2021 and the document verification will be held on September 27, 2021.

The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on June 30, 2021. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Process

The applicants are required to visit the official website www.iocl.com (Careers-> Latest Job Opening-> Engagement of Trade Apprentices in Southern Region (Marketing Division)- FY 2021-22- Phase- I.

After filling up the online application, the scanned copy of the latest colour photograph, scanned copy of the documents namely proof of Date of Birth (Xth Std certificate/mark sheet), prescribed educational qualification, caste certificate as applicable and signature to be uploaded. Eligible candidates will be intimated by e-mail/SMS for downloading admit card for the Written Test.

Selection Process

The Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website here.