The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has released the recruitment exam admit card for various posts of Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website idbibank.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on September 4, 2021. The test will be carry a total of 200 marks and will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website idbibank.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Now click on “Current Openings” Click on “Call Letter for Online Examination” under Recruitment Notification for Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF - 2021-22 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 650 Assistant Manager vacancies.

“The recruitment is being carried out for admission to IDBI Bank-PGDBF through Manipal, Bengaluru and Nitte, Greater Noida. The appointment of candidates in IDBI Bank as Assistant Managers is subject to their successfully completing the 1 Year PGDBF course and fulfillment of other eligibility criteria of age and educational qualification,” reads the notification.

