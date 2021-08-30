The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the date for the Dental Surgeon recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2021 will be held on September 26 in an OMR-based test mode. The exam will consist of objective-type MCQs with 200 questions for a total of 800 marks. The duration of the test will be 3 hours. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

The admit card for the exam will be released on the official website. Candidates are advised to vsiit the portal regularly for updates.

Here’s HPSC Dental Surgeon exam notice.

HPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 81 posts of Dental Surgeon (Class II) in the Health Department, Haryana. Online applications for the posts were invited in February and March this year. Candidates will be selected on basis of the written exam, followed by viva voce.