The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has announced the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the merit list at the official website apssb.nic.in till July 31.

The APSSB CGLE 2021 written exam was held on August 1. A total of 192 candidates have qualified the test and are eligible to appear for the skill test.

The provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to upload their documents by logging into the official website using their credentials between September 1 (10.00 AM) and September 7 (3.00 PM).

The date and venue of the CGLE skill test and verification of documents will be announced at a later date.

The Board had notified a total of 62 vacancies of Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC) in various departments. The online application process was conducted in the month of June.

Steps to download APSSB CGLE result 2021:

Visit official website apssb.nic.in Under ‘Latest News’, click on result notice link for CGLE 2021 The merit list PDF will open on screen Locate your roll number in the select list Download and take a printout.

Here’s APSSB CGLE result 2021.

Scheme of CGL exam 2021

The APSSB CGL exam 2021 will consist of two stages: i) Witten test with objective-type MCQ and ii) Skill Test. Only shortlisted candidates from Stage 1 will appear for Stage 2. The candidate must qualify the Stage 2. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the written test.