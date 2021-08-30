The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Delhi University non-teaching recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check and download the exam schedule from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The DU non-teaching recruitment exam will be held from September 15 to October 1. The MCQ Paper will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the Descriptive Paper (wherever applicable) shall be in pen-paper mode wherein the candidates will have to write the responses on answer scripts at the respective centre.

Here’s DU non-teaching recruitment exam 2021 schedule.

The admit card containing the date, timing, Exam Centre, Instructions etc. for the exam to be conducted for each of the posts, will be issued online to the candidates concerned seven days before the date of exam, NTA said.

The DU recruitment drive is being done to fill 1,145 vacancies in 51 different non-teaching posts including Junior Assistant (236), Laboratory Attendant (152), Library Attendant (109), Stenographer (77), Engineering Attendant (52), among others at DU. NTA will be conducting the recruitment process on behalf of DU.