The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT – B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results online at the official website dbt.nta.ac.in.

The GAT-B/BET 2021 examination was conducted by NTA in 59 Cities across the country on August 14 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance exam is held for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

As per the Agency, 7,782 candidates registered for the GAT-B exam of which 6,900, while 11,956 signed up for BET and 10,588 appeared. Results of the examination - Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021 and Scores of Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) are now hosted on the official website.

Here’s GAT-B/BET-2021 result notice.

Candidates who had applied for BE) 2021 can login to the website and view/download/print their scorecard. Candidates who had applied for GAT-B can download/print their Score and Rank Card after wards, NTA said.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the Institutes where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the Agency further said.

Steps to check GAT-B/BET-2021 result:

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in Click on ‘GAT - B & BET - 2021 SCORECARD’ Login using your application number, date of birth, security pin and submit The scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to GAT-B/BET result 2021.