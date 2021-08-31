The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, August 31, close the application correction window for PG/ PhD Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2021-22. Registered candidates can make changes to their submitted AIEEA (PG) application forms on the official website icar.nta.ac.in.

The NTA ICAR entrance exam 2021 will be held on September 17 for PG and JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Programmes. The exam will be held in an objective type MCQ format in computer-based mode at 178 cities across India for UG and 89 cities across India for PG and JRF/SRF-(Ph.D).

Here’s NTA ICAR entrance exam 2021 official notification.

Steps to make changes to the form

Visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Correction Window (AIEEA PG) — 2021” Login using your credential and make changes Submit and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the correction window.

Applicants can follow the same process to make changes to PhD programme applications.

ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.