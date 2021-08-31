The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Principals (Group A) in the state Department of School Education.

Online applications are invited for 119 Principal posts at the official website ppsc.gov.in. The last day to submit the application is September 20.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: The candidate should have passed Master’s Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Engineering in any stream with minimum fifty per cent (50%) marks. Punjabi of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent standard is essential.

Work experience: The candidate should possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years on the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director.

Here’s PPSC Principal recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection procedure

PPSC will conduct a Competitive Examination, followed by document scrutiny and interview.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 and an exam fee of Rs 1,000. There are relaxations to the amount for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for PPSC Principal recruitment 2021:

Visit PPSC website ppsc.gov.in Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ for the Principal post Click on ‘Apply Online’ Fill application form, upload documents Pay application/ exam fee and submit Download application form and print a copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for PPSC Principal recruitment 2021.