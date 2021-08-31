The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) released the provisional answer key of the Clerk Post Code-887 recruitment examination. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Clerk exam was conducted on August 29 in the morning session from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. A total of 27,939 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written exam.

The objective type screening test consists of 170 Multiple Choice Questions from General Knowledge including General Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs, Everyday Science, Word Processing, Social Science, logic, General English of 10+2 standard and General Hindi of Matric Standard.

Candidates can send an objection, if any, to the answer key only via post by September 7. Instructions for the same are given in the answer key booklet.

Here’s HPSSC Clerk exam answer key.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 19 posts of Clerk at DC Office Chamba on a contract basis. Applications were invited last year.

Candidates who clear the exam will appear for the Typing skill test on computer, which will be of qualifying nature.