The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to submit online applications for the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website cucet.nta.nic.in till September 5, 11.50 PM. The earlier deadline was September 1.

NTA will conduct the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the Integrated/ Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 120 minutes in Objective Type comprising Multiple Choice Questions.

Here’s NTA CUCET 2021 application deadline extension notice.

Candidates who desire to appear in CUCET 2021 shall read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on the CUCET website and details of Programmes, Eligibility Criteria, Programme Structure etc. are available on the respective website of participating Universities.

The Agency has also decided to add two more cities of examination centre for CUCET 2021: Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar and Kasaragod, Kerala.

Here’s NTA CUCET 2021 official notification.

Application fee

The online application fee for CUCET 2021 is Rs 800 for General/OBC/EWS applicants and Rs 350 SC/ST/Transgender applicants. The application fee must be paid by September 2.

CUCET 2021 Information Bulletin:

Undergraduate (UI)

Postgraduate (PG)

Steps to apply for NTA CUCET 2021:

Visit the official website cucet.nta.nic.in Click on registration link for CUCET 2021 Register and login to fill the application form Select the course, fill the online application, upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for CUCET 2021.