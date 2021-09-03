Union Bank of India will today, August 3, conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Manager. Interested candidates can apply and pay the application fee on the official website unionbankofindia.co.in.

UBI has notified a total of 347 posts of Managers in different departments and roles.

Application Fee

The application fee General, EWS, and OBC category is Rs 850. SC/ST/PWBD Candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully for details on eligiblity criteria.

Here’s UBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for UBI recruitment 2021

Visit UBI website unionbankofindia.co.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and click on ‘view current Recruitment’ Click on apply link for ‘UNION BANK RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2021-22 (SPECIALIST OFFICERS)’ Register at the IBPS portal and proceed with application process Select the post, fill application form Pay the application fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for UBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and/or Personal Interviews depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates.