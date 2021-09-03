The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to start the online applications for recruitment to various posts of Statistical Officer on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in today, September 3. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till October 2, 2021.

The Commission aims to fill up 43 SO vacancies through this recruitment.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should hold a Master’s degree in Economics or Statics with experience of handling official Statistics atleast for one year in a Government Department or reputed Commercial concern or University. The candidates should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for SO vacancies

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” under Important Links tab Register and fill up the application form Pay the required fee and submit the application Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.