The Punjab Police recruitment board has released the admit card for the Intelligence Assistants in Intelligence Cadre and Constables in the Investigation Cadre exams. Registered candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in using their login details.

The Punjab Police IA, Constable examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 10 in a computer-based test at different exam venues across Punjab. The admit card will contain exam day, date, time, venue and other details.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,191 vacancies in two cadres of Punjab Police. Of these, 794 are Intelligence Assistants (in the rank of Constable) in Intelligence Cadre and 362 of Constables in the Investigation Cadre. The remaining posts are vacancies against the sports quota, which shall be filled separately.

Steps to download Punjab Police admit card 2021:

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Now click on “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION AND RELATED INFORMATION” under “RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE”

Log in using application number/ Login ID and password Click on IA, Constable tab, Edit/ View button and then admit card Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download Punjab Police admit card.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the MCQ type computer based test followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).