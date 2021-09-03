The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor in different subjects. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in from September 8 onwards.

The last date to apply for Assistant Professor posts is October 7, 2021. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 173 vacancies. Applicants will be able to edit some of the fields in their online application form from October 11 to 13, 2021.

Interview of the candidates will be held at the Headquarter of JKPSC i.e., Solina Srinagar or ReshamGhar Colony Bakshi Nagar Jammu, reads the official notification.

VACANCY DETAILS Name of the Post Vacancies Mathematics 05 Bio-Chemistry 02 Env.Science 15 Electronics 03 Computer Application/BCA/MCA 01 Geography 08 Education 06 Hindi 12 Pol. Science 23 Urdu/Lit 15 Economics 14 History 10 Philosophy 05 Sociology 26 Statistics 01 Islamic Studies 05 Commerce 03 Sericulture 01 Tour & Travel 02 Information Technology 07 Industrial Chemistry 01 Bio-Informatics 03 BBA/MBA & Management 05 TOTAL 173

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit for RBA, SC,ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP, OSC & PHC category candidates is 43 years.

Educational Qualification: Good academic record as defined by the Concerned University with atleast 55% marks [50% excluding any grace marks in case of SC/ST/Differently-abled (Physically and Visually differently abled) Categories/Ph.D degree holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991] or an equivalent grade in the relevant subject. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. Application fee is exempted for PHC candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.