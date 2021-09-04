The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has notified the release date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) admit card. As per the official notification, the admit cards shall release on September 6, 2021.

The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on September 1 in a computer-based test mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. Originally, the NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, but was postponed amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India.

“Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” reads the official notification.

Candidates shall be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres. NBEMS shall encourage to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test. Candidates are advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated 09.04.2021 for detailed instructions regarding adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour at test centres.

The exam comprises of 200 multiple choice questions, single correct response questions in English language only. The test will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers.

