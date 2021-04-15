The Central government has announced the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 that was scheduled to be held on April 18.

In view of the raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the NEET PG 2021 exam has been postponed “keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.”

He also said that the new dates for the all-India entrance exam will be announced at a later date.

Next date to be decided after reviewing the situation later.

A notice shared by the Minister said: “The next day of examination would be announced after reviewing the situation later. A notice will be issued in advance before the conduct of examination.”

NEET PG 2021 is conducted by the National Board of Education as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes. It is likely that the admit card released by NBE for the April 18 exam will be junked and fresh ones will be issued following the release of the new exam schedule.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the NBE website nbe.edu.in.