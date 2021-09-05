The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has postponed the Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC SFS exam 2021 was scheduled for September 26. The written test will be held in exam centres in all districts of Odisha.

In its notice, the Commission said, “The written test for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor scheduled to be held on 26.19.2021 from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM vide commission’s notice No IEE - 92/2021 - 891/OSSSC dt.03.08.2021 is postponed until further notice.” No specific reason for the deferment was shared.

Here’s OSSSC SFS exam postponement notice.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 529 district cadre posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Grade C on a contractual basis. Online applications were invited in August.