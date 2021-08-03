The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the dates for Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS) exam and Livestock Inspector exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC SFS and LI exam 2021 will be conducted on September 26. The written test will be held in exam centres in all districts of Odisha.

“The candidates interested to appear for both the examinations should opt for a single district for allotment of exam centres in the same place,” OSSSC said in its notice.

OSSSC exam timetable Exam Date Time OSSSC SFS exam 2021 September 26 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM OSSSC LI exam 2021 September 26 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

The admit cards will be released on the official website 15 days before the exam i.e. on September 11. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their User ID and password.

Here’s OSSSC SFS, LI exam 2021 timetable.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 529 district cadre posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Grade C on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website osssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is August 21.

On the other hand, the online application process for 565 posts of Livestock Inspector, Group C will commence on August 5 and end on August 26.