Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has started the online application process for recruitment to various ITI Apprentice posts today, September 6. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at westerncoal.in till September 21 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 965 vacancies.

Period of Apprenticeship Training shall be 12 months commencing from the date of the Contract of Apprenticeship, reads the notice.

Vacancy Details

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 219

Draughtsman (Civil): 28

Electrician: 250

Fitter: 242

Mechanic (Diesel): 36

Machinist: 12

Mason (Building Constructor): 9

Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 16

Surveyor: 20

Turner: 17

Welder (Gas and Electric): 76

Wireman: 40

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years as on September 21, 2021. Maximum age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have completed ITI in relevant field. Eg. ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, ITI in Draughtsman (Civil), ITI in Electrician, and others.

Steps to apply for ITI Apprentice posts

Visit the official website westerncoal.in On the homepage, click on “Apprentices” tab Now click on Trade Apprentices Click on the application links available under Notice for inviting online application for Trade Apprentices Click on NEW REGISTRATION and fill the required information to register yourself Login with username and password as emailed/messaged and complete your application Submit the application and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Fore more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.