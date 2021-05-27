Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Trainee) today. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies in the prescribed format through email to recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in by 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 56 posts of Staff Nurse (Trainee) T&S Grade C.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 30 years as on May 13, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed Class 12th and should have ‘A’ Grade Nursing Diploma /Certificate (3 Years Course) from a recognized Institute.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the test. The mode, venue, and date of the test shall be communicated to the shortlisted candidates through email/ WCL website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.