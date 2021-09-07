The Punjab Police recruitment board will conclude the online application process today for recruitment of Civilian Staff in different posts at the Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI). Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website punjabpolice.gov.in till September 7.

The Punjab Police is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 634 vacancies in Civilian Support Staff (non-uniformed) at the PBI.

Vacancy breakup

Legal Officer: 11

Assistant Legal Officer: 120

Forensics Officer: 24

Assistant Forensics Officer: 150

Computer/Digital Forensics Officer: 13

Information Technology Officer: 21

Information Technology Assistant (Software): 214

Financial Officer: 11

Assistant Financial Officer: 70

Candidates are advised to read the Punjab Police Civilian Staff Recruitment official notification available on the website or at the direct link below.

Here’s Punjab Police Civilian Staff recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor’s degree in the field relevant to the post. Candidates must have passed the Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification in detail to know more about the eligibility criteria.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the computer-based test objective type MCQs followed by document scrutiny.

Application/exam fee

The candidates have to pay an online fee of Rs 1,500 (Rs 700 application fee +Rs 800 exam fee). The amount is relaxed for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for Punjab Police Civil Staff recruitment 2021:

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIVILIAN SUPPORT STAFF’

Click on the registration link and then proceed with registration to create profile Choose post, fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Punjab Police Constable bharti 2021.