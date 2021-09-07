The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the answer keys of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2021). Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download their answer keys from the official website jeecup.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2021 was conducted from August 31 and September 4, 2021 in online mode (CBT). The test is conducted for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP.

Earlier, the council had released the model answer key of UPJEE Group A-Engineering exam.

Steps to check JEECUP answer key 2021

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Question and Answer Challenge Online Examination UPJEE-2021” Login using roll number and password The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download JEECUP answer key 2021.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key on payment of Rs 100 per challenge and following instructions given here.

The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 for all candidates will be declared within 10 days of the examination. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.