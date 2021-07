Today is the last day to apply online for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2021). Aspirants can fill and submit their online application forms at the official website jeecup.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conduct the UPJEE 2021 for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP. The exam was due to be held from June 15 to 20 as per the original schedule but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. The new dates will be announced shortly.

There is no upper age bar but candidates must attain a minimum of 14 years on July 1, 2021 to be eligible for UPJEE. Group-wise eligibility and subject-wise question percentage for UPJEE 2021 is available in the ‘Information Brochure’.

Here’s UPJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs 300 per application form + bank charges.

SC/ST: Rs 200 per application form + bank charges.

Steps to apply for UPJEE Polytechnic 2021:

Visit official website jeecup.nic.in Click on the application form link for the desired course Go to ‘New Registration’ and create a profile Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference

The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 for all candidates will be declared within 10 days of the examination. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2021.