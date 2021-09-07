The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online application for recruitment to various vacancies for the post of Computor. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from September 8 onwards.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 250 vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: September 8

Last date to register for online applications: October 7

Last date for printing your application: December 31

Closure for online fee payment: October 7

Closure for fee payment at kiosk: October 7

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor degree in Mathematics/ Economics/ Statistics from a recognised University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer) and EWS category. The candidates from SC/ ST category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test followed by the interview round. The date and time for the test will be released in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.