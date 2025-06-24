BPSC DSO/AD registration window closes today, apply at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Last day to apply for DSO/AD post is today.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application window today, June 24, 2025, for the recruitment of District Statistical Officer (DSO)/Assistant Director posts in the Planning and Development Department, Government of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The recruitment drive, advertised under Advt. No. 38/2025, aims to fill a total of 47 vacancies, including 16 posts reserved for women candidates.
Steps to apply for DSO/ AD posts 2025
- Visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
- Register yourself and proceed with the application process
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
