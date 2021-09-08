Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Lecturer (Male/ Female) Government Inter College (Pre) Exam-2020. Registered candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 19, 2021 (Sunday) in a single shift from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at 16 centres including Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Varanasi.

Candidates can check their exam venue, date and time on their admit card and appear for the Prelims with the hard copy of their admit card and photo identity proof.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2020, LECTURER (MALE/FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE,(PRE) EXAM-2020” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

The Commission had notified a total of 1,473 Lecturer vacancies in various Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) across the state on December 22, 2020.

The application process commenced on December 22, 2020 and concluded on January 22, 2021.

