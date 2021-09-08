The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for recruitment to various vacancies for the post of Computor today, September 8. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till October 7, 2021.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 250 Computor vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: September 8

Last date to register for online applications: October 7

Last date for printing your application: December 31

Closure for online fee payment: October 7

Closure for fee payment at kiosk: October 7

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor degree in Mathematics/ Economics/ Statistics from a recognised University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer) and EWS category. The candidates from SC/ ST category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for Computor posts

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment Advertisement” Click on “Apply Online” against Computor 2021 : Detailed Recruitment Advertisement Now click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with application form Pay fees, upload documents and submit the form Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for Computor posts.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test followed by the interview round. The date and time for the test will be released in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.