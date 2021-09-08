The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued an official notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website opsc.gov.in from September 10. The last day to register for the post is September 30 while registered candidates can submit their applications till October 8.

OPSC has notified a total of 37 posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer in Class 2 of Group B services under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. OPSC has uploaded the recruitment notification on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A Bachelor of Science Degree in Horticulture/Agriculture.

Selection procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of a written test and interview. The written test shall consist of one paper containing 200 MCQs worth 200 marks with a negative marking policy. Qualified candidates will then appear for interviews worth 25 marks.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted.