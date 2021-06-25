Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the revised schedule of Type Writing/ Shorthand Writing/ Transcription Test for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant Grade-II (PA-II) of Tripura Stenographer’s service under GA (P&T) Department, Govt. of Tripura.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can check the details on TPSC’s official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the test will be conducted from July 7 to 9 at NIELIT, Agartala Centre, RK Nagar (Opposite to NEEPCO) Khayerpur, Agartala, West Tripura. The test will be held in three shift — 9.00 AM, 1.00 PM and 4.00 PM.

Candidates are directed to report 1 hour prior to the scheduled time. No candidate will be allowed to enter the venue beyond the stipulated time allotted for reporting for each session.

Here’s the direct link to check the instruction for the candidates.

Steps to download the schedule

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Programme for type Writing and Shorthand Writing and Transcription Test for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant Grade-II (PA-II)...” The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.