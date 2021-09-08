Calicut University has postponed the ongoing entrance exams for admission to UG/ PG entrance-oriented programmes. Candidates can check the notice at the official website admission.uoc.ac.in.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that all the UG/ PG entrance examinations scheduled to be held from 09th September 2021 onwards are postponed. Revised dates of the examinations will be announced later,” a notice from Calicut University exam cell read.

Calicut University has been conducting the entrance exams for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22. The phase 2 exams were scheduled on September 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14.

The following exams have been postponed as per the exam schedule. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.

Here’s Calicut University exam postponement notice.

Exam Date M.Sc COMPUTER SCIENCE September 9 MCA (MASTER OF COMPUTER APPLICATION) September 9 M.A JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION September 10 M.A PHILOSOPHY/ B.COM (HONOURS)/ September 10 M.A SOCIOLOGY/ BHM (BACHELOR OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT) September 13 M.Sc APPLIED PLANT SCIENCE/ M.Sc GENERAL BIOTECHNOLOGY September 13 M.Sc BIOTECHNOLOGY/ M.Sc APPLIED GEOLOGY/ LLM WITH DOUBLE SPECIALIZATION September 14 M.P.ED (MASTER OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION)/ B.P.ED INTEGRATED/ B.P.ED (BACHELOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION) September 14

The online application process for Calicut University admission 2021 was conducted in April and May for entrance-based programmes.