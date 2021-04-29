The University of Calicut has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admission to its UG and PG entrance-based programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the entrance exam through the official website cuonline.ac.in. The last date to apply for these courses is May 10.

The dates of the Calicut University entrance exam will be notified later at its portal. Hall tickets for the entrance examination will be available three days before at the official website.

For the undergraduate program, applications are invited for admission to Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) - 4 years, B.P.Ed (Integrated), B.P.Ed (2 years) and B.Com (Honours) Programmes.

For postgraduate programs, applications are invited for admission to MA, M.Sc, M.Com and various other courses mentioned in the official notification. Applications are also invited for ‘Open All India Quota’ admission at the University Teaching Departments.

Application fee

Candidates (general category) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 370 (for two Courses). For one additional course, Rs 55 shall be paid by all candidates.

Here’s Calicut University UG entrance 2021 notification.

Here’s Calicut University PG entrance 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for Calicut University UG, PG entrance 2021: