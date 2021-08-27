The University of Calicut has released the timetable for Entrance Examinations 2021 phase 2 for the UG/ PG entrance-oriented programmes. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can check the schedule at the official website admission.uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University will conduct the entrance exams for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22. The phase 2 exams will be held on September 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14. The exams will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The centre of examinations will be mentioned in the hall tickets to be uploaded at the website in the coming days.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.

Here’s Calicut University entrance exam phase 2 timetable.

Calicut University entrance phase 2 timetable Exam Date Time M.Sc HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY/ M.Sc BIOCHEMISTRY/ M.Sc APPLIED PSYCHOLOGY/ M.Sc MICROBIOLOGY September 2 10.00 AM to 12 noon M.A POLITICAL SCIENCE/ M.Sc MATHEMATICS September 2 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.Sc STATISTICS/ M.A SANSKRIT September 3 10.00 AM to 12 noon M.A ECONOMICS, M.A MUSIC/ M.A URDU September 3 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.COM, M.A ARABIC (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE) September 6 10.00 AM to 12 noon M.A FUNCTIONAL HINDI AND TRANSLATION/ M.A HINDI LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE/ M.Sc HEALTH AND YOGA THERAPY September 6 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.Sc FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY/ M.A FOLKLORE September 7 10.00 AM to 12 noon M.A ENGLISH LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE September 7 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.Lib.I.Sc (LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE September 8 10.00 AM to 12 noon M.A HISTORY September 8 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.Sc COMPUTER SCIENCE September 9 10.00 AM to 12 noon MCA (MASTER OF COMPUTER APPLICATION) September 9 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.A JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION September 10 10.00 AM to 12 noon M.A PHILOSOPHY/ B.COM (HONOURS)/ September 10 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.A SOCIOLOGY/ BHM (BACHELOR OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT) September 13 10.00 AM to 12 noon M.Sc APPLIED PLANT SCIENCE/ M.Sc GENERAL BIOTECHNOLOGY September 13 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.Sc BIOTECHNOLOGY/ M.Sc APPLIED GEOLOGY/ LLM WITH DOUBLE SPECIALIZATION September 14 10.00 AM to 12 noon M.P.ED (MASTER OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION)/ B.P.ED INTEGRATED/ B.P.ED (BACHELOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION) September 14 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM

The online application process for Calicut University admission 2021 was conducted in April and May for entrance-based programmes.