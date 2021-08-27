Calicut University entrance phase 2 timetable released for UG, PG admission
The University of Calicut has released the timetable for Entrance Examinations 2021 phase 2 for the UG/ PG entrance-oriented programmes. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can check the schedule at the official website admission.uoc.ac.in.
Calicut University will conduct the entrance exams for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22. The phase 2 exams will be held on September 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14. The exams will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.
The centre of examinations will be mentioned in the hall tickets to be uploaded at the website in the coming days.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.
Here’s Calicut University entrance exam phase 2 timetable.
|Exam
|Date
|Time
|M.Sc HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY/ M.Sc BIOCHEMISTRY/ M.Sc APPLIED PSYCHOLOGY/ M.Sc MICROBIOLOGY
|September 2
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|M.A POLITICAL SCIENCE/ M.Sc MATHEMATICS
|September 2
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
|M.Sc STATISTICS/ M.A SANSKRIT
|September 3
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|M.A ECONOMICS, M.A MUSIC/ M.A URDU
|September 3
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
|M.COM, M.A ARABIC (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE)
|September 6
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|M.A FUNCTIONAL HINDI AND TRANSLATION/ M.A HINDI LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE/ M.Sc HEALTH AND YOGA THERAPY
|September 6
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
|M.Sc FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY/ M.A FOLKLORE
|September 7
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|M.A ENGLISH LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE
|September 7
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
|M.Lib.I.Sc (LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE
|September 8
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|M.A HISTORY
|September 8
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
|M.Sc COMPUTER SCIENCE
|September 9
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|MCA (MASTER OF COMPUTER APPLICATION)
|September 9
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
|M.A JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION
|September 10
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|M.A PHILOSOPHY/ B.COM (HONOURS)/
|September 10
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
|M.A SOCIOLOGY/ BHM (BACHELOR OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT)
|September 13
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|M.Sc APPLIED PLANT SCIENCE/ M.Sc GENERAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
|September 13
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
|M.Sc BIOTECHNOLOGY/ M.Sc APPLIED GEOLOGY/ LLM WITH DOUBLE SPECIALIZATION
|September 14
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|M.P.ED (MASTER OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION)/ B.P.ED INTEGRATED/ B.P.ED (BACHELOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION)
|September 14
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
The online application process for Calicut University admission 2021 was conducted in April and May for entrance-based programmes.