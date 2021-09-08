The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the preliminary answer keys of the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020. Candidates can check the answer key at the official wbesite mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims 2020 was conducted on September 4. Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer keys by sending a post at the address fiven in the notice below by September 14.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group B answer key.

Here’s MPSC answer key notice.

The recruitment drive for MPSC Group B Services is being conducted to fill a total 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for Assistant Section Officer at General Administrative Department, 89 for State Tax Inspector at the Finance Department, and 650 for Police Sub Inspector in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government.

Candidates who will clear the Preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. MPSC Subordinate Services recruitment application process was conducted in February and March 2020.