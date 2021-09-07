The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the State Services Preliminary Examination 2020. Candidates can check the result online at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 was conducted on March 21 this year. In total 3214 candidates from different zones have qualified the prelim exam. These candidates will now appear for the State Services Main exam. The dates for online registration and fee submission for the Main exam will be announced soon.

The MPSC merit list includes the name and roll number of the selected candidates. The category-wise cut-off marks are also given in the result document.

Steps to check MPSC Prelims 2020 result:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Click on the link for ‘Advt.No.19/2019 State Services Preliminary Examination 2020-Result’ The MPSC Prelims 2020 merit list document will appear on screen Download and check using roll number (Ctrl+F)

Here’s direct link to MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 merit list.

The MPSC prelim exams were postponed many times last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 2.5 lakh aspirants have applied for the MPSC 2020 examination. The State Service Exam or the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam is conducted by the commission to recruit Group A and Group B officers in the various administrative branches of the Maharashtra state government. There are a total of 200 vacancies available.