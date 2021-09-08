Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk interview round. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from September 15 to October 8, 2021 at Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Picup Bhawan, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

A total of 2384 candidates have been declared qualified in typing test and will appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 536 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to Download your Interview Letter under the Advertisement 26-Exam/2016” Key in your login details and download interview letter Take a print out for future reference

The Commission has notified that candidates who are unable to appear for the interview due to Covid-19 protocols may send their application form along with valid reason/ proof to the Commission till October 8 upto 5.00 PM. Eligible candidates will be called for the interview on October 12 from 10.00 AM onwards.

