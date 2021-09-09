The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Geologist. Interested and eligible candidates can register and apply for the posts at the official website opsc.gov.in from September 15. The last day to register is October 22 while registered candidates can submit their applications by October 29.

OPSC has notified 36 vacancies for the post of Geologist in Group-A of Odisha Ground Water Geology Service under the Department of Water Resources. The recruitment notification can be downloaded from the official website.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation application to candidates from SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwD category.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold at least a Second Class Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Earth Sciences from any recognized University in India.

Selection Process

OPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of written examination followed by a viva-voce test. The written exam will be held at Cuttack.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ ST or Odisha and PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.