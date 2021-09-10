The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for Screening Test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC AE Civil exam will be held on September 19 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 24 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Class-I (on contract basis) in the Department of Public Works, H.P. These posts were advertised vide Advertisement No. 11/12-2020.

“The e-admit cards of all provisionally admitted candidates and instructions to candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMSes/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos. / e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application (ORA) forms,” HPPSC said in its exam notice.

Here’s HPPSC AE Civil exam notice.

Steps to download HPPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on “http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppscoafs/login.aspx” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission notice further said.