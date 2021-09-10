Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Assistants, Physical Education Directors, and Computer Instructor. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website trb.tn.nic.in from September 16. The last day to submit applications is October 17 (5.00 PM).

The TRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,207 vacancies, including 247 backlog ones, in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service.

TN TRB will conduct a state-wide recruitment exam for the vacancies on November 13, 14 and 15.

Here’s Tamil Nadu PG TRB notification 2021.

TN TRB vacancy details Post Vacancies Qualification PG Assistant 1,877 i) Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)/B.A.Ed /B.Sc.ii) Must have obtained a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in the same subject. Physical Director Grade I 39 i) Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55% marks.ii) M.P.Ed. of at least 2 years duration. Computer Instructor Grade I (Post Graduate cadre) 44 i) Post Graduate with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)ii) Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science / M.Tech Degree in Computer Science / Computer Engineering /Information Technology / Software Engineering Total 1960 —

The upper age limit of the applicants should not be 40 as on July 2021. Adequate knowledge of the language Tamil is compulsory for candidature.

Exam fee

The candidates are required to pay the online examination fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates).

Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on two successive stages: Computer-based examination and Certificate Verification. The written exam will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs and candidates who secure a minimum of 50% marks alone are eligible for recruitment.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be published on the TNTRB website. The final selection of the candidates is subject to fulfillment of necessary eligibility criteria and the decision of the Teachers Recruitment Board is final.