South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the 432 Apprentice posts. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of SECR on secr.indianrailways.gov.in from September 11 onwards.

The last date to register for the vacancies is October 10, 2021.

“Online application through the website: https://apprenticeshipindia.org from 11.09.2021 to 10.10.2021 (till 23.59 hrs ) are invited from the eligible candidates for engagement as Trade Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, reads the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should have completed 15 yrs of age and should NOT have completed 24 yrs of age as on July 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC and 10 years for Ex-serviceman and PWD.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed Class 10th examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent and should have done ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both (establishment rule 201/2017).

Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices and they will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 year for each trade. They will be paid stipend during their training as per the rules of State Government of Chhattisgarh. Their training will be terminated after the completion of their apprenticeship.

Fore more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.