The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 for admissions to Master in Business Administration and Management Studies courses. Registered applicants can download their admit card from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org using their application number and date of birth.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 18, 2021.

On Wednesday, September 8 the Cell had released the admit cards for various other courses including — MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021, MAH-MCA CET-2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021, and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021.

Steps to download MHT CET 2021 admit cards

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download Admit Card” against CET name Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Following are the direct links to download the CET admit cards:

MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2021

MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021



MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021

MAH-MCA CET-2021

MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021

MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021

As per a report by NDTV, a total of 8,55,869 students have applied for MHT CET 2021 examination this year. Also, the number of examination centres have been increased from 198 to 226 amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.