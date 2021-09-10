The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule for various posts to be held in September. Candidates can check and download the schedule at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts of various departments advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021 will be held from September 25 to October 1. The exam will be conducted for 533 different posts including Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Library Assistant, Junior Librarian, etc.

JKSSB will release the admit cards for the exams on September 15. The candidates can get access to the admit cards from the main homepage (Hall Ticket Computer Based Test (CBT) 25th of September 2021 to 01st of October 2021) by entering his/her application form number and Date of Birth.

Here’s JKSSB exam schedule for September 2021.

“The candidates are once again intimated that there shall be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination. The detailed criteria of Selection and Syllabi for the said posts has already been notified and are available on the official website of the Board,” read the JKSSB notice.

Moreover, any candidate who does not find his/her admit card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after September 20.