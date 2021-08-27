Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the draft answer key of the exam for various posts of Health and Medical Education Department. Candidates can check the answer key and question paper at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB HMED exams were held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from August 17 to 24, attended by 43,316 candidates. The answer key and question paper shall be available through the online link available on the website of the Board for three days till August 29 only. Candidates have to login with their Roll No, Date Of Birth, Select Date Of Examination and Batch Timing shown in their admit card to view their Response sheet, Question and Answer Key.

Candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along with documentary evidence/ reference by August 29.

Here’s JKSSB HMED answer key notice.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key:

Visit official website jkssb.nic.in Click on the response sheet, answer key link flashing on the homepage Enter Roll Number date of birth, select date of exam and batch and submit The JKSSB answer key and response will appear on screen Download and match it with the responses to calculate probable scores.

Here’s direct link to check JKSSB HMED answer key.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination.