The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2021 today, September 10. Candidates who have appeared for the skill test and document verification (DV) round can check their final result on Commission’s official website apssb.nic.in.

The skill test was conducted on September 9, 2021 with a total of 192 shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check the final result

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021” under Latest tab The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the final result.

To qualify the Basic Computer Application Test at least 33 percent (16.5 Marks) in aggregate was required. The marks secured in the skill test are not counted for preparation of the final merit list.

The APSSB CGLE 2021 written exam was held on August 1.

The Board had notified a total of 62 vacancies of Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC) in various departments. The online application process was conducted in the month of June.