The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2021 session 4 result today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, JEE main result date and time has yet not been confirmed by the agency.

Earlier, the result was expected to be released on Friday, September 10 as JEE Advanced 2021 registration was scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, September 11. However, amid the delay in JEE Main result, the date of JEE Advanced registration has been deferred to September 13.

Once released, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth, security pin and session to download their results.

The JEE Main session 4 exams were conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2, 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different examination centres located in 334 cities throughout the country.

Steps to download JEE Main result

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on “JEE Main 2021 result” link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a print for future reference

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.