The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on late Friday announced that the online registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 has been postponed. The decision has been taken after the delay in JEE Main 2021 session 4 result.

Aspirants will now be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 from September 13 (afternoon) onwards on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for registration and fee payment is September 19 (5.00 PM) and 20 (5.00 PM), respectively.

Earlier, JEE Advanced 2021 registrations were scheduled to commence today, September 11 at 5.00 PM.

“Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed. The new registration schedule for JEE (Advanced) 2021 is as follows: Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon). Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST. Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST,” reads the notice.

The JEE Advanced 2021, however, will be conducted on the said date i.e., October 3. The admit cards for the exam will be available for download from September 25. The result will be announced on October 15. The exam will be held for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Candidates are advised to read the Information Brochure in detail. They should also keep the list of documents for registration in handy before the process begins.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 Information Brochure.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 List of Documents for registration.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1991.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Registration fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1400

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1400

All other candidates: Rs 2800

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2021

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2021 application link Fill online registration form and create login details Upload scanned certificates including photographs, signature, photo identity proof and others Pay the fee and submit Take a print for future reference

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced 2021 registrations for foreign nationals have been started. The application process will conclude on September 16.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.