The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the e-admit card for the upcoming Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2021 on September 20, 21, 22 and 23 for admission to various UG and PG courses offered at JNU for the academic year 2021-22. The 3-hour exam will be held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only. The exam will be organised in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Online applications were invited from candidates for JNUEE-2021 from July 27 to August 31.

Steps to download NTA JNUEE admit card 2021:

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Login using Application Number and password/date of birth The JNUEE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download JNUEE admit card 2021.