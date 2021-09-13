The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam has released the hall ticket for the Integrated Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ICET-2021). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra University will conduct the AP ICET 2021 on September 17 and 18 for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The University will conduct the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The online registration for AP ICET 2021 was conducted in July and August.

Steps to download AP ICET hall ticket 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the download hall ticket link Enter registration and date of birth to download hall ticket The AP ICET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP ICET hall ticket 2021.